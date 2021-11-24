Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) will report $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Yum China’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Yum China reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum China will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.04). Yum China had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on YUMC. Macquarie downgraded shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum China has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.77.

In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $81,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 4.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,272,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,925 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 17.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,145,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998,055 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 5.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,839,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,449,000 after purchasing an additional 829,687 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 67.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,193,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 6.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,346,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,954,000 after purchasing an additional 496,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

YUMC stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.33. 1,413,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,165,960. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.70. Yum China has a 1 year low of $52.53 and a 1 year high of $69.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

