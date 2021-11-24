Zacks: Analysts Expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Will Post Earnings of $1.74 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) will announce earnings of $1.74 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.68. Dollar Tree posted earnings per share of $2.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full-year earnings of $5.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $6.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

DLTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $148.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $119.45 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.50.

NASDAQ DLTR traded up $1.90 on Wednesday, hitting $146.61. 3,757,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,845,121. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $149.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.03.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.0% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.4% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.9% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

