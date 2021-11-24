Zacks: Analysts Expect ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) to post ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ForgeRock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.12). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ForgeRock will report full year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.86). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ForgeRock.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.10.

FORG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ForgeRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter worth $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter worth $90,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter worth $260,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter worth $289,000. 3.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ForgeRock stock traded up $4.36 on Wednesday, hitting $29.14. The company had a trading volume of 974,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,802. ForgeRock has a 1 year low of $23.60 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.66.

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

