Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) will report earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Evergy’s earnings. Evergy posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 121.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evergy will report full year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Evergy.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

In other Evergy news, CEO David A. Campbell acquired 7,850 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.66 per share, with a total value of $499,731.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director C John Wilder acquired 20,225 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.40 per share, with a total value of $1,262,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 171,673 shares of company stock valued at $10,931,732 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Evergy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,183,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,122,000 after buying an additional 1,051,807 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Evergy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,984,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,208,000 after buying an additional 224,015 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Evergy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,935,000 after buying an additional 321,393 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Evergy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,374,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,918,000 after buying an additional 117,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Evergy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,802,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,910,000 after buying an additional 27,095 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Evergy stock traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $65.53. 1,359,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,317. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.43. Evergy has a 52-week low of $51.88 and a 52-week high of $69.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.85 and its 200 day moving average is $64.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.95%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

