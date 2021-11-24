Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) to post earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fanhua’s earnings. Fanhua reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Fanhua will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.11 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fanhua.

Get Fanhua alerts:

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $106.86 million for the quarter. Fanhua had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 17.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fanhua from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Fanhua by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fanhua by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Fanhua by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 450,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Fanhua by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Fanhua by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the period. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FANH traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.87. 1,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,589. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.08. The company has a market capitalization of $744.75 million, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.65. Fanhua has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $18.80.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fanhua (FANH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.