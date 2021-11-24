Zacks: Brokerages Expect AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) to Announce $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) will announce $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AC Immune’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.33). AC Immune reported earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 136.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AC Immune.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03.

ACIU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ ACIU traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.35. 311,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,756. The stock has a market cap of $388.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.89. AC Immune has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $12.61.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACIU. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AC Immune by 52.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 12,143 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AC Immune by 7.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in AC Immune by 2,711.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 24,673 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in AC Immune by 34.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in AC Immune by 1,092.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 230,886 shares during the period. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

