Zacks Investment Research Lowers Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) to Hold

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate company. It owns, acquires and manages single-tenant properties which are net leased on a long-term basis to service-oriented and experience-based businesses. The company serves restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, health and fitness sector. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EPRT. Mizuho boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.86.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.48. The stock had a trading volume of 388,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.66. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $32.92.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 34.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,549,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,253,000 after purchasing an additional 41,129 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 131,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 32,638 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 28,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 17,584 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

