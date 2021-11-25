-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) to announce ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.20). Aptose Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aptose Biosciences.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Aptose Biosciences from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Aptose Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

In other Aptose Biosciences news, VP Rafael Bejar acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carlson Capital L P lifted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 510,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 32,830 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,373,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 428,586 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 220,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 30,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APTO stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.40. The company had a trading volume of 794,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,004. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $7.27. The company has a market capitalization of $213.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.15.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

