-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2021

Analysts expect Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) to announce ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.20). Aptose Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aptose Biosciences.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Aptose Biosciences from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Aptose Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

In other Aptose Biosciences news, VP Rafael Bejar acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carlson Capital L P lifted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 510,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 32,830 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,373,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 428,586 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 220,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 30,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APTO stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.40. The company had a trading volume of 794,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,004. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $7.27. The company has a market capitalization of $213.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.15.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptose Biosciences (APTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.