-$0.18 EPS Expected for Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Codexis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.07). Codexis posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Codexis will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.24). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.33). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. Codexis had a negative net margin of 14.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $36.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CDXS has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

Codexis stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,752. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.43. Codexis has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $42.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -152.29 and a beta of 1.57.

In other news, Director Byron L. Dorgan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $558,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $169,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,750 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDXS. FMR LLC grew its stake in Codexis by 25.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,837,000 after purchasing an additional 187,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 459,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,533,000 after acquiring an additional 197,845 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 570,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,050,000 after acquiring an additional 322,793 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Codexis by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 791,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,107,000 after acquiring an additional 82,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Codexis by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

