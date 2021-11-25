$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Everi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.37. Everi posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3,500%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everi will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.46 million. Everi had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 262.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Everi from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Shares of Everi stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.17. The stock had a trading volume of 434,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,441. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 2.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.77. Everi has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42.

In other news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 29,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $649,850.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dean A. Ehrlich sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $1,110,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,950.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 162,660 shares of company stock worth $3,855,851. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everi during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Everi during the third quarter worth $47,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Everi in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Everi

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

