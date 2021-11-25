$0.79 EPS Expected for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) will post $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.85. Consolidated Edison posted earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full-year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Consolidated Edison.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on ED. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $72.57.

Shares of ED opened at $79.22 on Monday. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $80.43. The company has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.54%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,340,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,582,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,687,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,045,000 after purchasing an additional 58,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consolidated Edison (ED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.