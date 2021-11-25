$1.33 EPS Expected for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) will announce earnings per share of $1.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the lowest is $1.28. Euronet Worldwide posted earnings per share of $1.11 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $3.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.24. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $816.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.03 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $114.30 on Thursday. Euronet Worldwide has a 52 week low of $106.96 and a 52 week high of $167.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65 and a beta of 1.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,084,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,989,000 after purchasing an additional 47,525 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 10,266 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 142,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,082,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 163,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,769,000 after purchasing an additional 34,314 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

