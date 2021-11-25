$1.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) This Quarter

Analysts expect DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) to announce earnings per share of $1.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for DaVita’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.91 and the lowest is $1.66. DaVita posted earnings per share of $1.67 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that DaVita will report full-year earnings of $8.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.03 to $8.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow DaVita.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 67.99% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist lowered their price objective on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.63.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $102.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. DaVita has a 1-year low of $98.55 and a 1-year high of $136.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.53 and its 200-day moving average is $119.97.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $45,875.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DaVita by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

