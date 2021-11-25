11,891 Shares in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) Acquired by BEAM Asset Management LLC

BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Windsor Group LTD bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $604,000.

Shares of ISCG opened at $51.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.73. iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $58.82.

