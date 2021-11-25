$138.04 Million in Sales Expected for CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) to announce sales of $138.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CRA International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $138.98 million and the lowest is $136.84 million. CRA International reported sales of $137.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CRA International will report full year sales of $569.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $568.00 million to $570.15 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $588.20 million, with estimates ranging from $583.85 million to $596.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CRA International.

Get CRA International alerts:

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. CRA International had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $101.00) on shares of CRA International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of CRAI stock traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.83. 24,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,358. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.17. CRA International has a 1-year low of $45.26 and a 1-year high of $116.71. The stock has a market cap of $763.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.16%.

In other CRA International news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 7,000 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $690,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Holthausen sold 7,258 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $761,581.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,171 shares of company stock valued at $1,837,330. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in CRA International by 353.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in CRA International by 439.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of CRA International by 64,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRA International in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CRA International by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CRA International (CRAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.