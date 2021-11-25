16,809 Shares in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,809 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Castlight Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Castlight Health by 299.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,626 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Castlight Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Castlight Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Castlight Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 56.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castlight Health stock opened at $1.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.76 million, a PE ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 1.89. Castlight Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $2.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1.91.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William Bondurant sold 22,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $39,141.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 99,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $175,245.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,752 shares of company stock valued at $227,967 in the last 90 days. 16.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CSLT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Castlight Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Castlight Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

