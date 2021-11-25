$17.81 Billion in Sales Expected for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to post sales of $17.81 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.69 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $18.01 billion. Lockheed Martin reported sales of $17.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full-year sales of $67.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $66.74 billion to $68.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $66.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $65.99 billion to $66.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lockheed Martin.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.25 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marotta Asset Management increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $343.58. 1,134,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,775. The company has a market cap of $94.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $347.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.29. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $396.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.99%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lockheed Martin (LMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.