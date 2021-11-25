$17.81 Billion in Sales Expected for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to post sales of $17.81 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.69 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $18.01 billion. Lockheed Martin reported sales of $17.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full-year sales of $67.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $66.74 billion to $68.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $66.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $65.99 billion to $66.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.25 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marotta Asset Management increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $343.58. 1,134,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,775. The company has a market cap of $94.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $347.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.29. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $396.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.99%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lockheed Martin (LMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.