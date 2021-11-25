$177.91 Million in Sales Expected for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) will post $177.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $180.40 million and the lowest is $175.10 million. Axos Financial posted sales of $162.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full year sales of $714.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $706.78 million to $719.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $778.47 million, with estimates ranging from $764.64 million to $796.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $173.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.06 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.83.

Shares of AX opened at $62.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.14 and a 200 day moving average of $49.66. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $33.31 and a twelve month high of $62.44.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 25,318 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,527,941.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 2,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $119,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 966,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,841,000 after buying an additional 536,225 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,744,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,906,000 after purchasing an additional 299,996 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 420,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,687,000 after purchasing an additional 214,805 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,428,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,809,000 after purchasing an additional 152,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $6,050,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

