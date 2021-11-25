$2.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) This Quarter

Analysts expect Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to post sales of $2.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Polaris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.13 billion. Polaris posted sales of $2.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Polaris will report full year sales of $8.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.12 billion to $8.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.61 billion to $9.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Polaris.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.18% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PII shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush dropped their target price on Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Polaris from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.60.

Shares of Polaris stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.38. 356,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,663. Polaris has a 1 year low of $92.58 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.67 and its 200 day moving average is $127.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.20%.

In other news, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $168,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 10,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $1,172,180.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,967 shares of company stock valued at $4,403,421 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PII. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $380,142,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Polaris by 118.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,496,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,060,000 after acquiring an additional 809,909 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Polaris by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,121,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,169,000 after acquiring an additional 636,254 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Polaris by 311.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 534,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,183,000 after acquiring an additional 404,540 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Polaris by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,586,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,229,000 after acquiring an additional 318,948 shares during the period. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

