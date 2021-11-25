$2.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) will post $2.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Celanese’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.43 billion. Celanese posted sales of $1.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celanese will report full year sales of $8.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.69 billion to $9.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 35.90%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS.

CE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Celanese from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.81.

Celanese stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.96. The stock had a trading volume of 546,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,480. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.26. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $115.42 and a fifty-two week high of $174.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.03%.

In related news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $87,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CE. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Celanese by 1,376.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

