$2.40 Billion in Sales Expected for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) will post $2.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for PVH’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.39 billion and the highest is $2.42 billion. PVH posted sales of $2.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PVH will report full-year sales of $9.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.05 billion to $9.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.42 billion to $10.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PVH.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. PVH had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.36%. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PVH. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.15.

In other PVH news, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $16,696,894.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 12,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $1,459,987.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,864 shares of company stock worth $18,833,155. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in PVH by 6.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 59,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,248,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in PVH by 2,045.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in PVH during the first quarter worth approximately $631,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in PVH by 1,503.2% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 144,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,324,000 after buying an additional 135,933 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in PVH during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PVH opened at $118.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.14. PVH has a 12 month low of $78.76 and a 12 month high of $125.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

