$204.75 Million in Sales Expected for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) to post $204.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $208.40 million and the lowest is $201.10 million. Helios Technologies reported sales of $151.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full year sales of $854.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $850.25 million to $859.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $914.74 million, with estimates ranging from $902.60 million to $933.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Helios Technologies.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.27. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $223.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLIO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason Lemar Morgan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $34,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,800 shares of company stock worth $995,542. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.22. 89,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,796. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 1.14. Helios Technologies has a one year low of $47.69 and a one year high of $114.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 13.43%.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

