$22.30 Million in Sales Expected for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) will announce $22.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.90 million and the highest is $22.70 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp posted sales of $21.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full-year sales of $84.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $84.10 million to $85.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $91.15 million, with estimates ranging from $90.70 million to $91.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 24.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter worth $6,811,000. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $4,247,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 143.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 57,258 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 16.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 9,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $323,000. Institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $28.00 on Monday. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 35.82%.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMAO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.