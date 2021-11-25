25,000 Shares in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Purchased by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HL. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,740,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 268.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,793,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,286 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 3.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,553,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $383,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,234 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,656,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,153,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,378 shares during the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on HL. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.64.

Shares of Hecla Mining stock opened at $5.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.50, a PEG ratio of 54.82 and a beta of 2.16. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average of $6.71.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.75%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.