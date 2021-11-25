$289.00 Million in Sales Expected for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) will announce sales of $289.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ingevity’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $286.00 million and the highest is $292.00 million. Ingevity posted sales of $325.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $376.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.29 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.46% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on NGVT shares. Loop Capital cut their target price on Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,328,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,413,000 after acquiring an additional 39,191 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 2.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 731,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,242,000 after buying an additional 18,455 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 6.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 728,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,250,000 after buying an additional 45,113 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 60.4% during the second quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 709,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,764,000 after buying an additional 267,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ingevity by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 706,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NGVT traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.93. The company had a trading volume of 74,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,710. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 2.18. Ingevity has a 12 month low of $63.43 and a 12 month high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.97.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

