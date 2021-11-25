$3.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) to announce earnings of $3.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.68 and the highest is $3.60. Callon Petroleum reported earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 209%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $9.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.59 to $10.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $14.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.83 to $16.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a positive return on equity of 40.51%. The company had revenue of $552.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

CPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.56.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $64,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock worth $177,696 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPE. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 290.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 39.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 10.8% in the third quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 6,188,157 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $303,715,000 after buying an additional 602,503 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $548,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CPE traded up $3.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,860,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 3.06. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $65.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.39.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

