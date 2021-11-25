$3.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) will post sales of $3.20 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ecolab’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.39 billion and the lowest is $2.42 billion. Ecolab reported sales of $3.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full year sales of $12.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.79 billion to $12.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $13.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.26 billion to $14.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ECL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.91.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $231.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.19. The company has a market cap of $66.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $201.15 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72.

In other news, Director Victoria Reich sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $559,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total transaction of $323,433.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 225,744 shares of company stock valued at $50,957,656. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECL. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,271,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,848,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $644,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

