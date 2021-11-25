$3.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) will report earnings of $3.67 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.29. Jazz Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $4.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $15.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.22 to $15.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $17.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.27 to $18.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $838.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on JAZZ. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.36.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $129.31. 288,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,663. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.84 and its 200-day moving average is $154.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.71, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.91. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $126.01 and a 52-week high of $189.00.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $856,882.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $883,421.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,162 shares of company stock valued at $2,146,536 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $229,646,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,884,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,487,000 after buying an additional 967,343 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,566,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 714.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 731,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,981,000 after acquiring an additional 641,921 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,859,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

