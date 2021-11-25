$35.00 Million in Sales Expected for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) to post sales of $35.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.11 million and the highest is $43.90 million. Redwood Trust reported sales of $24.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full year sales of $133.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $116.49 million to $143.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $177.58 million, with estimates ranging from $146.45 million to $202.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Redwood Trust.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.39. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 61.49% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RWT shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Redwood Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $332,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 13.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,588,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,950,000 after buying an additional 305,805 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 35.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 717,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 186,309 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 39.1% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 31.2% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RWT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.89. The company had a trading volume of 419,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.44. Redwood Trust has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $14.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

