$4.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to announce $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AutoNation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.33 and the highest is $5.43. AutoNation posted earnings per share of $2.43 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 104.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full-year earnings of $17.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.87 to $17.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $17.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.38 to $19.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. AutoNation had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AN shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.29.

AutoNation stock opened at $126.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.23. AutoNation has a 12-month low of $60.45 and a 12-month high of $133.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 58,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $7,205,437.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $6,259,920.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,305,886 shares of company stock valued at $162,595,844 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

