4,405 Shares in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Purchased by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,016,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTWO opened at $164.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.61. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.58 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.10.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $984.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $404,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total transaction of $30,913.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on TTWO shares. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.95.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

