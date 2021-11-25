49,676 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 49,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 64,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMC Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,821,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNCL opened at $57.88 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $58.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.70.

