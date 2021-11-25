$5.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) will announce $5.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.06 and the highest is $6.01. Laboratory Co. of America reported earnings per share of $10.56 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 48.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full year earnings of $27.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.84 to $27.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $17.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.52 to $17.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Laboratory Co. of America.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.41 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.15.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 8.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,141,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $321,147,000 after acquiring an additional 87,162 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.2% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 81,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

LH stock opened at $283.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.01. Laboratory Co. of America has a twelve month low of $195.39 and a twelve month high of $309.60.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

