$64.27 Million in Sales Expected for TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) will post $64.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $63.75 million and the highest is $64.80 million. TriState Capital reported sales of $50.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full year sales of $235.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $234.73 million to $236.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $281.80 million, with estimates ranging from $278.00 million to $285.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TriState Capital.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. TriState Capital had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 11.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on TSC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley lowered shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriState Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

TSC stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.80. 252,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. TriState Capital has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $31.24.

In related news, CEO James F. Getz sold 3,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $107,759.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 2.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 101.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriState Capital in the third quarter worth about $356,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 12.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TriState Capital by 56.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 117,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 42,132 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

