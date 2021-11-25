9,000 Shares in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Bought by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Gogo during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Gogo by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gogo in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GOGO. Cowen raised their target price on Gogo from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Gogo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gogo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

Shares of Gogo stock opened at $13.27 on Thursday. Gogo Inc. has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $19.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.19.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $87.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.25 million. Gogo’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gogo

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

