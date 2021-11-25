96,500 Shares in LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 96,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $94,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $67,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $125,000. 48.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LOGC shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on LogicBio Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on LogicBio Therapeutics from $24.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LogicBio Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Shares of LOGC opened at $3.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $9.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average is $4.25.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 964.74% and a negative return on equity of 76.02%. Analysts forecast that LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LogicBio Therapeutics Profile

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of genome editing technology platform. It focuses on the commercialization of GeneRide, which enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene without nucleases or exogenous promoters by harnessing the native process of homologous recombination.

