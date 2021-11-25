Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Accel Entertainment Inc. is a distributed gaming operator primarily in the United States. The company’s business consists of the installation, maintenance and operation of VGTs, redemption devices which disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality, other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops and grocery stores. Accel Entertainment Inc., formerly known as TPG Pace Holdings Corp., is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

ACEL has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

Shares of NYSE:ACEL traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.07. The stock had a trading volume of 130,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,139. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 54.46 and a beta of 1.20. Accel Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 33.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Accel Entertainment will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Accel Entertainment news, CFO Brian M. Carroll sold 17,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $240,418.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $88,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 237,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,640,410.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 295,983 shares of company stock worth $3,762,947. 18.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 67.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the third quarter worth $126,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the second quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the third quarter worth $143,000. 39.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accel Entertainment (ACEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.