Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Adevinta ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Adevinta ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADEVF opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. Adevinta ASA has a 52 week low of $16.44 and a 52 week high of $19.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.50 and its 200 day moving average is $18.30.

Adevinta ASA operates as an online classifieds company in France, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 30 online classified marketplaces in generalist, real estate, cars, consumer goods, jobs, and other categories across a range of Websites and mobile applications in 16 countries.

