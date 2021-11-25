Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $5.32 Per Share

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $5.32 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.40. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.75.

A opened at $152.97 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $112.47 and a one year high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.22 and its 200-day moving average is $154.31. The company has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 47.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 24.38%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.