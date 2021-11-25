Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.16-1.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.64-1.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.66 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.760-$4.860 EPS.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $152.97. 2,291,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,621,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $112.47 and a 1 year high of $179.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.80, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.31.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on A shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $151.75.

In other news, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Agilent Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,154,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,059 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Agilent Technologies worth $170,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

