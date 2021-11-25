AIB Group (LON:AIBG) Shares Up 0.9%

AIB Group plc (LON:AIBG) shares shot up 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 186.05 ($2.43) and last traded at GBX 186.05 ($2.43). 88,177 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 182,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 184.30 ($2.41).

The stock has a market cap of £4.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.69.

AIB Group Company Profile (LON:AIBG)

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

