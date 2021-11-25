Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) CFO W Bryan Hill Sells 32,492 Shares

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) CFO W Bryan Hill sold 32,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $934,794.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ALKT opened at $27.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.72, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.35. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $49.32.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $39.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

ALKT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

