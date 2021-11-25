Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Buys 37,865 Shares of Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) by 39.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 134,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,865 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Connect were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Connect by 30,840.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 45,952 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Steel Connect during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Defender Capital LLC. lifted its position in Steel Connect by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 75,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Steel Connect during the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Steel Connect during the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STCN opened at $1.76 on Thursday. Steel Connect, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $2.90. The stock has a market cap of $111.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.16, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Steel Connect had a negative net margin of 7.23% and a negative return on equity of 79.45%. The business had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter.

Steel Connect Company Profile

Steel Connect, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of supply chain management and direct marketing services. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain and Direct Marketing. Steel Connect was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Smyrna, TN.

