Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the second quarter worth $181,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 481.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 95,787 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 47.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 52,731 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 136,071.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Gatos Silver by 33.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 11,946 shares during the period. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GATO stock opened at $13.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.75. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $24.00.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30).

A number of research firms have commented on GATO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gatos Silver in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on Gatos Silver from $24.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gatos Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Gatos Silver Company Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

