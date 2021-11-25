Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 280 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,327 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 184,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,886,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth $1,754,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,416,000 after buying an additional 25,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wafra Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 40,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MDT opened at $114.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $110.06 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.16 and a 200-day moving average of $126.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.50.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

