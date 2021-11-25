Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 466 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 184,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,567 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 103,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 14,613 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 137,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 116,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $41.64 on Thursday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $35.78 and a 12 month high of $44.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.63 and its 200 day moving average is $42.40.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

