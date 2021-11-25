Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 4.2% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 85.1% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 5.5% in the first quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,506,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 3.0% in the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Truist increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,156.15.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,922.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,850.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2,668.40. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,694.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

