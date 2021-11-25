Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) by 46.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 66,557 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASPS. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 108.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 14,806 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 75.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 9,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 158.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

ASPS stock opened at $12.34 on Thursday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $14.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.54. The firm has a market cap of $196.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.60.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $41.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

