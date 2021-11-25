Amalgamated Bank Acquires New Holdings in Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNUS. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Genius Brands International by 22.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 524,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 95,179 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Genius Brands International by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Genius Brands International during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Genius Brands International by 2,321.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 410,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 393,181 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Genius Brands International by 53.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GNUS opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57. Genius Brands International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $3.12.

Genius Brands International, Inc is a content and brand management company, which engages in developing, producing, marketing, and licensing branded children’s entertainment properties and consumer products for media distribution and retail channels. The firm acts as a licensing agent for certain brands, such as Llama Llama, Psycho Bunny, From Frank, and Celessence Technologies.

