Amalgamated Bank Invests $54,000 in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $133,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $1,272,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 16.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 223,505 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 15.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,983,000 after purchasing an additional 294,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 34.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 15,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $67,224.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Selecta Biosciences stock opened at $3.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.04. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.94 million, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.01.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SELB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.46.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

